North Rhine Westphalia January CPI +1.0% vs -0.4% y/y prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by Destatis - 28 January 2021

The release here comes much earlier than scheduled but shows a relatively solid bounce in headline annual inflation compared to December. On the month itself, inflation climbed by 0.9% m/m and this is a positive start to the set of releases to follow later.For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Looking ahead, watch out for the Saxony report as that will offer clues about core inflation - which is arguably the more important metric among all the releases today.

