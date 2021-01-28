North Rhine Westphalia January CPI +1.0% vs -0.4% y/y prior
Latest data released by Destatis - 28 January 2021The release here comes much earlier than scheduled but shows a relatively solid bounce in headline annual inflation compared to December. On the month itself, inflation climbed by 0.9% m/m and this is a positive start to the set of releases to follow later.
Looking ahead, watch out for the Saxony report as that will offer clues about core inflation - which is arguably the more important metric among all the releases today.