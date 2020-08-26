Not FX, but ... Hillary Clinton says Joe Biden should not concede on election night

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The US election is likely to be an ugly, bitter affair and there are expectations a result will not be evident on the night of the vote.

And that a disputed election could drag on - potentially impacting on markets.

As a heads up to the tension, Clinton spoke overnight (Tuesday US time) and advised:

  • "Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out."
I suspect Trump is getting similar advice.

