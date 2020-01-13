NZ data - NZIER business opinion survey: Q4 business confidence index -21 (-40 prior)

NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion (QSBO) is well regarded in New Zealand as an economic indicator.



ANZ's New Zealand business confidence index (from the bank's monthly survey) has come off bottom, the NZIER QSBO giving a confirmation reading, also up, albeit still in the negative.





Firms' own trading activity remained soft (this measure provides a better indication of demand in the New Zealand economy)



Proportion of businesses reporting weaker demand in December 2019 remained at 11 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, suggesting annual GDP growth of around 1 percent towards the end of 2019.













NZIER is an independent economic consultancy. to get full access to the QSBO report requires a subscription but they do make a summary available, link here.



