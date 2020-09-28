NZ election - weekend report shows Ardern on track for a comfortable win

The closely watched Newshub-Reid Research Poll was released on Sunday

  • Ardern's Labour Party at to 50.1%
  • Main opposition National Party on 29.6%
As seats the numbers translate to:

Ardern governs at present with support of another party (NZ First), that in coalition. The numbers at present give here the ability to form a government without coalition support. Which is probably comforting as NZ First are nowhere to be seen in polling ... 1.9%!

The election is on Saturday 17 October so there is still time for change. But its not looking good for the main opposition party at this stage. 


