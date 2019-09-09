NZ GDP data due next week - after today's data forecasts are being revised down
New Zealand Q2 Gross domestic product data is due on Sep 19
Earlier today we received news on weak manufacturing in the quarter:
BNZ have responded by taking a knife to their Q2 GDP estimate:
- Pruning our Q2 GDP estimate to 0.3% (1.9% y/y)
BNZ add:
- Today's manufacturing data on the weak side
- GDP estimate to 0.3% … lower than the 0.5% the RBNZ expects
- It's hard to know whether it's still principally capacity
problems, or weakening demand now coming in over the
top. But the data are more and more questioning the pulse
of New Zealand's GDP.
NZD is at the middle of its session range: