NZ Q2 Unemployment rate 4.0% (vs. expected 4.5%) & Employment change +1.0% q/q (vs. expected +0.7%)

New Zealand jobs report for April to June (second quarter 2021)

NZD/USD marked higher on the data ... background here on this:

New Zealand jobs report due today is the last piece of major data ahead of the RBNZ August meeting What a monster report - hugely strong figures:

Unemployment rate 4.0% vs. expected 4.5%, prior 4.7%

Employment change +1.0% vs. expected +0.7% q/q, prior +0.6%

vs. expected +0.7% q/q, prior +0.6% Employment change 1.7% y/y vs. expected 1.2%, prior 0.3%

Participation rate 70.5% vs. expected 70.6%, prior 70.4%

Labour Cost Index +0.9% q/q vs. expected +0.4% q/q, prior +0.4% q/q Wages:

private sector wages excl overtime +2.2% y/y

private sector wages incl overtime +0.9% y/y

More:

underutilization rate 10.5% (prior was 12.1%) .... The fall in the underutilisation rate ... is the largest since the March 2013 quarter and second largest fall on record.

This strong report will further solidify expectations of a Reserve Bank of New Zealand rate hike on August 18. The first of a series of hikes perhaps, some of the banks IN NZ are tipping a hike at each remaining meeting this year.












