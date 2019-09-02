NZ Treasury says Continued weakness in business confidence to weigh on domestic economic growth
New Zealand Monthly Economic Indicators from the NZ Treasury
Main points from the summary:
- Continued weakness in business confidence to weigh on domestic economic growth
- Unemployment reaches 11 year low at 3.9% for the June quarter of 2019
- Commodity prices and visitor numbers fell, which may reduce export receipts
- Renewed US-China trade tensions lead to significant market volatility
- Global slowdown in manufacturing continues, but shows little sign of spilling over into services
