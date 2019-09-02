NZ Treasury says Continued weakness in business confidence to weigh on domestic economic growth

Main points from the summary:

Continued weakness in business confidence to weigh on domestic economic growth

Unemployment reaches 11 year low at 3.9% for the June quarter of 2019

Commodity prices and visitor numbers fell, which may reduce export receipts

Renewed US-China trade tensions lead to significant market volatility

Global slowdown in manufacturing continues, but shows little sign of spilling over into services

Not much there we don't already know.