NZD marked up following the strong jobs report

The New Zealand Q1 employment data showed

More jobs added than expected

jobless rate lower despite a rising participation rate

This is a solid report indeed. the obvious caveat is that the data is from January to March and we are now into May, with economic indicators still doing OK in NZ but coming off the boil from the data during bounceback. Still, a good report.





The Bank of Canada has indicated it'll be winding back monetary stimulus, how much further behind will the Reserve Bank of New Zealand be?





The NZD was marked higher immediately:



