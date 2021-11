From ANZ, have revised its farmgate milk price forecast for the 2021-22 season

up 60c to $8.80/kg MS

and for the 2022-23 season the initial forecast is $8.00/kg MS

Dairy is a huge export earner for New Zealand, higher prices are a positive input for the NZ dollar.





The price in $ per kg MS ... the 'MS' bit is milk solids. Google that for more info on how dairy is priced if you are interested.