Oil - Deutsche sees OPEC+ scaling in production hikes 3 months in a row (and more)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank forecast half-million barrels/day production increases in March, April and May

  • at OPEC+ meetings those months
  • then another 500k bbl/day hike in June 
DB add that WTI getting to $65 may not be enough to 'tremendously accelerate activity' in the US. If there is a supply decline in the US it'll encourage Russia in increasing output. (Russia being less concerned about losing market share to the US).  

