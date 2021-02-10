Oil - Deutsche sees OPEC+ scaling in production hikes 3 months in a row (and more)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank forecast half-million barrels/day production increases in March, April and May

at OPEC+ meetings those months

then another 500k bbl/day hike in June

DB add that WTI getting to $65 may not be enough to 'tremendously accelerate activity' in the US. If there is a supply decline in the US it'll encourage Russia in increasing output. (Russia being less concerned about losing market share to the US).







