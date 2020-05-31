Oil, equity futures open on Globex - both lower
Small moves lower for each to open the new week on Globex.
Weekend news and such:
- OPEC+ to discuss extending the current oil output cuts for 1 - 2 months
- Australian infrastructure project announced by PM Morrison - western Sydney airport rail to begin in 2020
- M5.0 Japan earthquake felt in Tokyo - quake near the east coast of Honshu
- FT: EU Budget Commissioner calls for a new tax on 70,000 large companies
- Riots in the USA spread over the weekend - to more than 30 cities, National Guard called in
- Russia has no objection to the OPEC+ meeting being brought forward to June 4
- Oil - OPEC + is close to bringing its meeting forward a week to June 4 (ie. this week)
- UK Chancellor Sunak is working on an emergency budget statement
- UK accuses EU of working to string Brexit talks out until November
- Brexit (remember that?) - EU negotiator Barnier says the UK needs to get real on trade demands
- China official PMIs for May: Manufacturing 50.6 (expected 51.1), Services 53.6 (expected 53.5)