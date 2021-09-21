Oil falls through yesterday's low in quick turn lower as sentiment deteriorates

WTI down 70-cents to $69.58





Chatter about a resuming Iran nuclear talks is combining with negative risk sentiment to weigh on oil.





WTI fell through yesterday's low down to $69.58 as it eats further into last week's gains.





The two-hour chart now isn't looking great with a minor head and dhoulders top in place targeting a fall back to last week's lows.







Oil -- like everything else -- is now looking to China for a read through on global GDP. In the shorter term though, it will be down to the Fed and PBOC to signal what's next for markets.





