Oil falls through yesterday's low in quick turn lower as sentiment deteriorates

WTI down 70-cents to $69.58

Chatter about a resuming Iran nuclear talks is combining with negative risk sentiment to weigh on oil.

WTI fell through yesterday's low down to $69.58 as it eats further into last week's gains.

The two-hour chart now isn't looking great with a minor head and dhoulders top in place targeting a fall back to last week's lows.

Oil -- like everything else -- is now looking to China for a read through on global GDP. In the shorter term though, it will be down to the Fed and PBOC to signal what's next for markets.

