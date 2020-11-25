Oil is riding high but next week's OPEC meeting is a big risk
WTI crude up 0.56% today
WTI crude is up 23-cents to $45.15 today but the it's come down from a high of $45.72 as the risk trade bleeds a bit lower here.
Some of the selling came after a Reuters report saying OPEC and Russia are "leaning" towards delaying the planned taper of cuts. They cite three sources.
The market would like to see a six month delay but that might be a tough sell:
Russia is likely to agree on a rollover of current output for the first quarter if needed, a source familiar with the issue said, and would prefer to decide later on extending for the second quarter.