Oil is riding high but next week's OPEC meeting is a big risk

WTI crude up 0.56% today

WTI crude is up 23-cents to $45.15 today but the it's come down from a high of $45.72 as the risk trade bleeds a bit lower here.





Some of the selling came after a Reuters report saying OPEC and Russia are "leaning" towards delaying the planned taper of cuts. They cite three sources.





The market would like to see a six month delay but that might be a tough sell:



