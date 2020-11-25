Oil is riding high but next week's OPEC meeting is a big risk

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

WTI crude up 0.56% today

WTI crude is up 23-cents to $45.15 today but the it's come down from a high of $45.72 as the risk trade bleeds a bit lower here.

Some of the selling came after a Reuters report saying OPEC and Russia are "leaning" towards delaying the planned taper of cuts. They cite three sources.

The market would like to see a six month delay but that might be a tough sell:

Russia is likely to agree on a rollover of current output for the first quarter if needed, a source familiar with the issue said, and would prefer to decide later on extending for the second quarter.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose