Oil minister says Russia to increase oil output by 890K bpd from May

Sees oil inventories falling to 5-year average in 2021

Sees demand at pre-crisis level in 2022

Oil deficit is around 1-2 mbpd

Sees risk non-OPEC+ raises output amid higher oil prices



There's been minimal oil reaction to the comment with WTI at $64.57.





The OPEC+ decision was for Russia to increase production by 130K bpd in April but there's been nothing about May. They're seemingly pre-announcing a further increase here. In fact, this would use up all of Russia's spare output capacity.







They've essentially bailed on OPEC+.







Update: For some reason the oil market was sleeping on these headlines for a few minutes but it's clued in now and WTI has quickly fallen to $63.73.

