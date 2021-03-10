Oil minister says Russia to increase oil output by 890K bpd from May

Russia just bailed on OPEC+

  • Sees oil inventories falling to 5-year average in 2021
  • Sees demand at pre-crisis level in 2022
  • Oil deficit is around 1-2 mbpd
  • Sees risk non-OPEC+ raises output amid higher oil prices
There's been minimal oil reaction to the comment with WTI at $64.57.

The OPEC+ decision was for Russia to increase production by 130K bpd in April but there's been nothing about May. They're seemingly pre-announcing a further increase here. In fact, this would use up all of Russia's spare output capacity.

They've essentially bailed on OPEC+.

Update: For some reason the oil market was sleeping on these headlines for a few minutes but it's clued in now and WTI has quickly fallen to $63.73.

