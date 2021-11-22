Oil shrugs off SPR threat in a potential preview of what's to come

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Co-ordinated release tomorrow

Goldman Sachs was out with a weekend note re-affirming its $85 brent Q4 target and they clearly found some like-minded traders today.

Oil stumbled early in North American trading and was hit again on reports a coordinated SPR release could come as soon as tomorrow.

We've been hearing the same thing for weeks now and I highly suspect it's priced in. Perhaps more-newsworthy is that OPEC+ said it could respond to the move with curbs of its own. The broad cartel deal has provisions for a three-month suspension of planned 400k bpd increases in production.

In terms of the technicals, support at the old high and the 38.2% retracement is being tested. If that breaks, we could quickly see $73. That's a useful spot to scale into longs on any SPR headline, particularly if the US releases more than the 30-35 mbpd rumored.
oil analysis chart
I think a larger risk to oil is covid. The lockdowns in Europe are not a good sign for anywhere as we enter flu season. I don't think the effect on consumption is particularly high but we saw in Q3 in the US that even a country that will remain open despite high cases will see people voluntarily cut down on travel.

In terms of bulls, I think they're waiting for the SPR headlines. The ultimate slap in the face would be if crude finished green on the day of the announcement. I wouldn't bet against it.

WTI settled today up 81-cents to $76.75.

