Oil - Talks with Iran on nuclear deal will recommence on November 29

A date has been set for negotiations, Iran is aiming for removal of US-imposed sanctions, while the other participants are seeking a deal on Iran's nuclear program.

Multilateral talks will begin again on November 29 in Vienna.

(ps. This is not breaking news, posting as an ICYMI)





If an agreement can be cemented it paves the way for Iran to return, officially, to world oil markets.





Coming up later today is the OPEC+ meeting, no change in policy from the group is expected, the output increase is expected to be held at +400K bbls/day.







