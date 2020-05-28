Oil - where we are at

Scanning some of the info crossing on oil, prices feeling some pressure on:

US / China strains increasing

surprise headline build in crude oil inventory reported earlier(late US afternoon) … eyes on the US government's EIA data due Thursday morning (US time)

On the other hand:

Russian President & Saudi Crown Prince discussed the market yesterday (ahead of the 9-10 June meeting of OPEC+), both called for close coordination, joint efforts

Canada's Alberta producers have cut output by around 1m b/d (circa 25% of the province's total output) - the province energy minister says further cuts not needed







