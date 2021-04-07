Ontario to go on four-week stay-at-home lockdown from Thursday

Grocery and pharmacy the only retail to remain open





From March 26 to 28, 2021, provincial case rates have increased by 7.7 per cent to 101.1 cases per 100,000 people. Current COVID-19 related ICU admissions are already over the peak of wave two and hospitals in regional hotspots will need to further ramp down scheduled surgeries.







COVID-19 related ICU admissions are projected to exceed 650 beds in a few weeks. These increases are being driven by COVID-19 variants, which are transmitted easily and result in a higher risk of death and hospitalization, including in younger populations.

Ontario declares a emergency and as a result will close all retail with the exception of grocery and pharmacy. The emergency is as a result of an alarming surge in case numbers and COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province.