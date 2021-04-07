Ontario to go on four-week stay-at-home lockdown from Thursday
Grocery and pharmacy the only retail to remain openOntario declares a emergency and as a result will close all retail with the exception of grocery and pharmacy. The emergency is as a result of an alarming surge in case numbers and COVID-19 hospitalizations across the province.
From March 26 to 28, 2021, provincial case rates have increased by 7.7 per cent to 101.1 cases per 100,000 people. Current COVID-19 related ICU admissions are already over the peak of wave two and hospitals in regional hotspots will need to further ramp down scheduled surgeries.
COVID-19 related ICU admissions are projected to exceed 650 beds in a few weeks. These increases are being driven by COVID-19 variants, which are transmitted easily and result in a higher risk of death and hospitalization, including in younger populations.