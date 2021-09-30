OPEC+ considering options for releasing more oil to the mkt at next wk's meeting

According to four OPEC+ sources

OPEC+ is considering options for releasing more oil to the market at next week's meeting The price of crude oil has come off on the news and currently trades at $75.04. The high price reached $76.04.







The current deal is to increase production by 400K BPD one meeting next week. The sources did not give details on a volume door which month they would to increase production. However, one source suggested an increase of 800,000 BPD was a possible scenario for one month with zero the next month.







The nearest month the increase could take place is in November as the last agreement set the October volumes.