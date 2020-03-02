OPEC+ meetings reportedly to go ahead as planned on 5-6 March in Vienna

Reuters reports, citing two OPEC sources on the matter

I don't think anyone would expect the meeting to be postponed. The plunge in oil prices will be inevitable if they don't come up with anything this week.
