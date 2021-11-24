OPEC+ might put on the war paint next week

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

OPEC+ weighs a shift, according to a report

The WSJ reports that OPEC leaders are considering a push to pause planned production increases, citing people familiar with discussions.

To compensate for the new supply, Riyadh and Moscow are now considering a pause of the group's monthly collective increase, OPEC delegates said. The U.A.E., a powerful OPEC member that has clashed with Saudi Arabia over OPEC policy in the past, and Kuwait are resisting a pause, according to the delegates.
The cover for cutting output would be fresh covid lockdowns in Europe.

The oil market hasn't reacted to this report.
The OPEC+ decision is next week.
