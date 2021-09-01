OPEC+ said to be set to stick with latest output policy at its meeting today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A tweet by energy market journalist, Reza Zandi

An informed source has intimated that considering the outcome of the JTC meeting yesterday, it appears that the #OPEC plus meeting today will continue its previous policy; i.e., roll-over of the same increase of 400 thousand barrels per day
That is to be expected given the latest circumstances and reports that we have seen emerging since the weekend. That said, don't discount any surprises going into the meeting later today. I mean, it is OPEC+ after all.
