Overnight - LA County’s stay-at-home orders will be extended for the next 3 months

This via remarks from Los Angeles County's Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer

stay-at-home orders will "with all certainty" be extended for the next three months

Ferrer fell short of issuing an official order to that effect but did say that timeline would only change if there was a "dramatic change to the virus and tools at hand."

Adds she hopes to slowly lift restriction over the next 3 months but they unlikely to be completely removed.





LA is part of the largest US state economy … its going to be a slow recovery if Ferrer is correct.











