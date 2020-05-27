Overnight piece on China to limit coal imports (note that this was news from last week)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The financial Times had the report: that China is expected to promote the use of domestic coal by tightening import rules

(Link, FT may be gated) 


Anyway, the FT reporting on it now:
  • "I think they will more actively promote use of domestic coal, at least through elevated customs checks if not outright action," said Colin Hamilton, analyst at BMO Capital Markets. "And given current relations, Australian coal is definitely the initial target."
Australian pm morrison coal
Australian PM Morrison has a pet rock, coal. Not kidding. 

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose