Overnight piece on China to limit coal imports (note that this was news from last week)
The financial Times had the report: that China is expected to promote the use of domestic coal by tightening import rules
(Link, FT may be gated)
I posted a week ago on this: China has directed state-owned power plants to purchase domestic coal
Anyway, the FT reporting on it now:
- "I think they will more actively promote use of domestic coal, at least through elevated customs checks if not outright action," said Colin Hamilton, analyst at BMO Capital Markets. "And given current relations, Australian coal is definitely the initial target."
Australian PM Morrison has a pet rock, coal. Not kidding.