Pence: Trump admin not seeking to de-couple from China

Not as aggressive as feared





If China ends unfair trade, US ready for new future

Determined to build relationship on candor, fairness and mutual respect

US does not seek confrontation with China, seeks level playing field, open markets, fair trade and 'a respect for our values'

China should never underestimate the resolve of President Trump

US will not allow challenges in US-China relationship to foreclose practical cooperation

Much of the destiny of 21st century will hinge on US relationship with China

There are some criticisms of Hong Kong and the NBA for laying down but there's nothing aggressive on trade and the overall tone of the speech isn't nearly as aggressive as feared. This is risk-positive.







