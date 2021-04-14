Pfizer vaccine supply to EU in Q2 to receive 25% boost to 250 million doses

EU to receive 50 million doses of Pfizer vaccine earlier in Q2 rather than in Q4 as scheduled initially

That is a welcome boost for the vaccine rollout as EU president von der Leyen touts a milestone achievement for the bloc as they reach 100 million vaccinations. Things are starting to pick up now in the EU after a sketchy start but just be mindful that majority of these figures still only reflect the first doses being given.





For example, in France, out of the 14.5 million doses administered as of 11 April, only 3.72 million persons are estimated to be fully vaccinated i.e. roughly 5.6% of the population.