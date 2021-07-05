PM Johnson is expected lifts lockdown restrictions

The pandemic is far from over



We are seeing cases rise



We must reconcile ourselves to more deaths from Covid



Our vaccines have helped to break the link between disease and death



if we cannot reopen our society in the next few weeks, then we must ask ourselves when will we be able to return to normal



to speed up the vaccine rollout, the dosing interval for those aged under 40 will be reduced to eight week from 12 weeks



on social distancing, there will be no limits on how many people can meet socially or where they can meet



on facemasks regulations mandating facemasks will be lifted



people will no longer be instructed to work from home



education Sec. will announce plans to remove school bubbles



that cases of Covid 19 will continue to rise significantly

all businesses forced to close doors will be able to open their doors



some people might get three Covid vaccines in a single year



UK health minister Javid meanwhile says