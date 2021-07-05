PM Johnson is expected lifts lockdown restrictions
PM Johnson announces the end of UK restrictions on July 19
- The pandemic is far from over
- We are seeing cases rise
- We must reconcile ourselves to more deaths from Covid
- Our vaccines have helped to break the link between disease and death
- if we cannot reopen our society in the next few weeks, then we must ask ourselves when will we be able to return to normal
- to speed up the vaccine rollout, the dosing interval for those aged under 40 will be reduced to eight week from 12 weeks
- on social distancing, there will be no limits on how many people can meet socially or where they can meet
- on facemasks regulations mandating facemasks will be lifted
- people will no longer be instructed to work from home
- education Sec. will announce plans to remove school bubbles
UK health minister Javid meanwhile says
- that cases of Covid 19 will continue to rise significantly
- all businesses forced to close doors will be able to open their doors
- some people might get three Covid vaccines in a single year
The GBPUSD is up modestly, with the 200 hour moving average at 1.38616 as the next target.