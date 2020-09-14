PM Johnson's Bill faces commons vote

Key vote





The key to the GBP falling has been the new internal Market Bill introduced by PM Johnson. If the bill passes it allows the UK to scrap parts of the already agreed Withdrawal Agreement from Jan 2020.





Critics say this bill by PM Johnson will break international law.

But, advocates of the bill say the bill is only in a 'worse case' scenario.





The Bill is to be debated in the UK's House of Commons later today. After the debate a vote. If the Bill is accepted then that is bearish for the GBP. If the Bill is rejected by the commons then this is supportive for the GBP. Vote is expected later today. Remember UK Conservative party has a solid majority in the house, so should go through ok.



