PM Morrison says virus spread is slowing in Australia

Prime Minister press briefing

says Australia is slowing the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19

Hmmm. A lot of the cases in Australia have been from travellers and returning travellers. And yes, those cases are slowing, simple with the passage of time as arrivals into the country dry up (not tonally but mainly, and those that do arrive go into a 14 day isolation).





Community transmission is still rising though.





More:

parliament to return next Wednesday

(this will allow the economic measures to pass)





Childcare facilities will remain open

childcare to made free to working parents











