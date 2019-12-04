PM Trudeau: Downplays caught on camera Trump comments
Canadian PM speaking at NATO
After a hot mic at a reception at Buckingham Palace had Canada PM Trudeau seemingly mocking Pres. Trump's long press conferences, he is responding saying:
- remarks were about unscheduled press conference
- we should endeavor to keep the focus on positive news from Summit
He also commented that:
- Huawei 5G decision will be based on expert advice
- surprise, pleased to hear G7 to be at Camp David
- says had number of good talks with Trump today and yesterday
- challenges posed by a growing China are real
- we have not made a determination on sanctions for China
Pres. Trump canceled the end of summit press conference earlier today saying that "we did so many over the past two days" He ended his tweet by saying "Safe travels to all!"