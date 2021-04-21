Potential ahead for significant AUD volatility - recommendation is to buy dips

Via eFX comes commentary on the Australian dollar from Credit Agricole:

"Trading the AUD in the coming months will remain a trial with several events, that we know of, having the potential to generate significant volatility in the currency. These events include

(1) rising US inflation numbers and the likely accompanying rise in UST yields;

(2) Australia's vaccination situation as it heads into winter;

and (3) the Australian Budget and how well the Australian labour market data performs after the removal of the Federal Government's JobSeeker wage subsidy"

"We remain AUD bulls and continue to think dips during the coming volatility are opportunities to buy"





