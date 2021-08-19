Pres. Biden says he will receive the Covid booster

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US announced they will and a booster shot starting September 20

Pres. Biden says that he will receive the Covid booster. Yesterday the US announced that they would look to add a booster shot starting September 20 for those who received a vaccination eight months previously (given FDA review approval). The action is in contrast to the World Health Organization who say a booster is not needed.
