Pres. Biden to speak about Afghanistan
US fully out of Afghanistan but some Americans remain in the country
Highlights
- 120,000 were evacuated from Afghanistan
- 13 heroes gave their lives
- We were ready when the Afghanistan security forces collapsed and handed over control to the Taliban
- Since March reached out 19 time to Americans in Afghanistan
- Identified 5000 Americans who wanted to leave
- Evacuated 5500 Americans who wanted to get out
- Believe 100 to 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan with some intentions to lead
- Most are dual citizens who decided to stay because of family roots in Afghanistan
- 90% who wanted to leave were able to leave
- There is no deadline for Americans to get out
- US has leverage to make sure Taliban's commitment to safe passage of Americans are met
- Leaving on August 31 was designed to save American lives, was not an arbitrary deadline
- Choice in Afghanistan was between leaving or escalating war
- US and partners have airlifted 100,000 Afghans
- Does not think Afghan evacuation could've been done in a more orderly manner
- The threat from terrorism continues
- ISIS-K..... We are not done with you yet
- Decision about Afghanistan is also about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries.
A bit rambling and repetitive at times. Of course the two political sides will argue back and forth with regard to the 20 years while in war and the 17 days to exit it.