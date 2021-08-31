Pres. Biden to speak about Afghanistan

US fully out of Afghanistan but some Americans remain in the country









120,000 were evacuated from Afghanistan

13 heroes gave their lives

We were ready when the Afghanistan security forces collapsed and handed over control to the Taliban

Since March reached out 19 time to Americans in Afghanistan

Identified 5000 Americans who wanted to leave

Evacuated 5500 Americans who wanted to get out



Believe 100 to 200 Americans remain in Afghanistan with some intentions to lead

Most are dual citizens who decided to stay because of family roots in Afghanistan

90% who wanted to leave were able to leave

There is no deadline for Americans to get out



US has leverage to make sure Taliban's commitment to safe passage of Americans are met



Leaving on August 31 was designed to save American lives, was not an arbitrary deadline



Choice in Afghanistan was between leaving or escalating war



US and partners have airlifted 100,000 Afghans



Does not think Afghan evacuation could've been done in a more orderly manner



The threat from terrorism continues



ISIS-K..... We are not done with you yet

Decision about Afghanistan is also about ending an era of major military operations to remake other countries.

A bit rambling and repetitive at times. Of course the two political sides will argue back and forth with regard to the 20 years while in war and the 17 days to exit it.

Highlights