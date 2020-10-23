Pres. Trump: Nancy Pelosi does not want to pass new stimulus

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

The debate is well....a debate

The debate is actually a good debate.  Both candidates are waiting their turns and the moderator is doing a good job in controlling the flow..  The e-mini futures are steady.

The topic has moved to the stimulus, immigration.

Trump:
  • Nancy Pelosi does not want to pass a new stimulus bill
  • when you raise the minimum wage small businesses will fire workers
  • we are trying very hard to reunite children at the border

Biden:
  • Every state is going to run into trouble. Not just the blue states
  • Biden blames McConnell for failure on stimulus
  • it is the right time to raise minimum wage

