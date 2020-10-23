Pres. Trump: Nancy Pelosi does not want to pass new stimulus
The debate is well....a debate
The debate is actually a good debate. Both candidates are waiting their turns and the moderator is doing a good job in controlling the flow.. The e-mini futures are steady.
The topic has moved to the stimulus, immigration.
Trump:
- Nancy Pelosi does not want to pass a new stimulus bill
- when you raise the minimum wage small businesses will fire workers
- we are trying very hard to reunite children at the border
Biden:
- Every state is going to run into trouble. Not just the blue states
- Biden blames McConnell for failure on stimulus
- it is the right time to raise minimum wage