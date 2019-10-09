Pres. Trump: US does not endorse Turkey attack on Syria

Pres. Trump speaking on Turkey

Pres. Trump is speaking on Turkey saying:



US does not endorsed Turkey attack on Syria



Turkey responsible for ISIS fighters remaining in prison



We expect Turkey to abide by all its commitments



Has made it clear to Turkey that it is a bad idea



We may be in the process of leaving Syria, but in no way have we Abandoned the Kurds, who are special people and wonderful fighters. Likewise our relationship with Turkey, a NATO and Trading partner, has been very good. Turkey already has a large Kurdish population and fully understands that while we only had 50 soldiers remaining in that section of Syria, and they have been removed, any unforced or unnecessary fighting by Turkey will be devastating to their economy and to their very fragile currency. We are helping the Kurds financially/weapons! ForexLive

Pres. Trump warned that he would impose economic hardships on Turkey. He said yesterday: