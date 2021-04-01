Preview look at the OPEC+ meeting today, on Thursday 1 April

Earlier previews of the OPEC+ meeting on April 1 are here:
Adding now some comments from ANZ, a good recap:
- OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo set the tone, saying the environment remains challenging, complex and uncertain.
- OPEC's cautious approach to the demand recovery saw it extend production curbs into April at the last meeting. Since then the outlook hasn't become any clearer.
- Yesterday France announced it was entering another four-week lockdown, while Italy extended virus restrictions. This has delayed the recovery in demand, and kept the physical market remains over-supplied.
- With so much uncertainty in the short term, we suspect OPEC will be inclined to keep most of the output curbs in place for another month.
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.