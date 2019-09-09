Raab: Johnson won't go to Brussels to negotiate an extension

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Raab says he will go to negotiate a deal

Dominic Raab is repeating some of the weekend rhetoric in Parliament. On the one hand, he says the government will respect the rule of law; on the other he says Johnson won't go to Brussels to ask for an extension. Instead, he says the PM will go there to negotiate a deal.
