RBA decision on tap in the new day

What is on tap in the Asian session

Below is a look at the events and releases in the Asian session:

Aig performances of service index for October. 4:30 PM ET/2130 GMT. Last 51.5

CBA Australia PMI services October final. 5 PM ET/2200 GMT. Preliminary 50.8. No est.

CBA Australia PMI composite October final. 5 PM ET/2200 GMT. Preliminary 50.7. No Est.

ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence index. 5:30 PM ET/2230 GMT. Last 110.4

ANZ commodity price index for October 7 PM ET/ 0000 GMT. Last 0.0%. No est.

CHina Caixin PMI composite for October. 8:45 PM ET/0145 GMT. Last 51.9

CHina Caixin PMI composite for October. 8:45 PM ET/0145 GMT. Last 51.9

China Caixin PMI services for October. 8:45 PM ET/0145 GMT. Estimate 51.1 versus 51.3 In addition, the big event will be the RBA interest rate decision. 10:30 PM ET/0330 GMT. No change from 0.75% rate. The RBA has cut rates by 75 basis points in 2019 to 0.75%. The market is pricing in a 94% chance of no change in rate. It would be a shock to cut rates today.





The AUDUSD has moved lower in tradnig today and in the process moved below the 100 hour mA at 0.6894. That level will now be a risk level through the RBA decision. Stay below is more bearish. Move above and the selling today was just corrective into the rate decision.



