RBS changes BOE forecast, sees a rate cut this month

The firm sees the BOE cutting its bank rate by 25 bps on 30 January





As things stand, the OIS market sees about a nearly 50% chance of the BOE cutting rates later this month with a full 25 bps rate cut priced in by the September meeting:









Their previous forecast had a cut only in the May meeting, and with the latest change they also see a second rate cut in either Q2 or Q3 this year. The firm alluded to the recent GDP data, which shows underlying deterioration in the economy.