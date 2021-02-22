Reminder: UK PM Johnson to set out plans to exit lockdown later today

UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, is to unveil the UK's lockdown exit plan





The leaks from the UK media reveal that he is to relax rules for friends and family to meet as a trade-off for a prolonged closure of retail businesses and restaurants.





The plan is said to include four separate stages of easing restrictions, with the timeline set out to be several weeks between each stage. This via The Guardian:









He is expected to speak on that in parliament some time around 1530 GMT before heading over to Downing Street for an official press conference later in the evening.