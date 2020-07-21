Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) speaking on CNBC

Rep McCarthy
- US should be concerned about our debt
- The initial stimulus was to the employee not the company
- need to focus on getting people back to work
- Communist country of China lied to the US
- every day we are learning something new about the coronavirus
- I have high respect for Dr. Fauci
- it is so promising out there today as a result of therapeutics and vaccines
- we are making 100 million doses of every single one of the vaccines so we could provide vaccine to every American and around the world
- We have other countries hacking in to try to slow down the vaccine process
- Democrats are not coming to work
Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) is on CNN saying:
- cause on Senate Republicans to provide details for their plan for coronavirus legislation
- warns that failure to extend robust unemployment insurance in new coronavirus virus bill would mean poverty for millions of Americans
- very worried about foreign interference election
- US virus trouble due to testing, tracing woes