Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) speaking on CNBC

US should be concerned about our debt

The initial stimulus was to the employee not the company

need to focus on getting people back to work



Communist country of China lied to the US



every day we are learning something new about the coronavirus



I have high respect for Dr. Fauci



it is so promising out there today as a result of therapeutics and vaccines



we are making 100 million doses of every single one of the vaccines so we could provide vaccine to every American and around the world



We have other countries hacking in to try to slow down the vaccine process

Democrats are not coming to work

Meanwhile, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D) is on CNN saying: