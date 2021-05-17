Report says the UK risks becoming the new Italy - Brexit, Covid + 3 other seismic changes
The report outlines the possibility of an Italy - like decline due to declining economic performance in the years ahead.
Report from The Resolution Foundation, summarises five challenges:
- problems linked to Brexit
- on top of those faced by other countries including the impact of COVID-19, the transition to a net-zero carbon economy, an ageing population and technological change.
- "The UK's recent record of weak productivity, stagnant living standards and high inequality makes a new economic approach desirable"
Info comes via Reuters, link here for more.