Japan press report the US is concerned about Chinese military build-up in the South Pacific

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A bit of background reading while we await news on the trade talks.

This from the Nikkei:
strategists in Washington worry about the possibility of a more substantial Chinese military buildup in the South Pacific. 
A defense white paper released by Beijing in July states that China is "strengthening military exchanges with developing countries" there and elsewhere.

The article is specifically about the Solomon Islands:
  •  strategically positioned along a key sea lane between Australia and the U.S. state of Hawaii. 
  • Kiritimati, one of the easternmost islands of Kiribati -- another nation that recently flipped from Taipei to Beijing -- sits south of Hawaii, where the U.S. military's Indo-Pacific Command is headquartered. Rumors have circulated about the two island nations building military ports with Chinese support.
Link here for more 
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose