Reports of a police operation getting underway at Hong Kong airport
Police in riot gear gathering outside
I can't help but think that Hong Kong was a factor in whatever deal China and the US just reached. The White House statement saying that it was a China-Hong Kong issue yesterday seems even more curious given the news today.
CNN reports:
Protesters at the Hong Kong international airport are now attempting to block the police buses outside of the airport, CNN teams on the ground report. Police in riot gear are outside the airport entrance as well.