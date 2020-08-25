Reports that UK PM Boris Johnson plans to resign in 6 months because of lingering coronavirus health problems

The source is the father-in-law of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings.









Go BJ!

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus Go BJ! Boris ended up in intensive care when he did have COVID-19.

I am gonna go (not very far out) on a limb and call b/s on this. Feel free to rub my nose in it in 6 months time, which would be February 26, if he does.