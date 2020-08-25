Reports that UK PM Boris Johnson plans to resign in 6 months because of lingering coronavirus health problems

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The source is the father-in-law of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings.  

I am gonna go (not very far out) on a limb and call b/s on this. Feel free to rub my nose in it in 6 months time, which would be February 26, if he does. 

Boris ended up in intensive care when he did have COVID-19.  

