Reports that EU officials are proposing to unilaterally slap tariffs on the United States.
Via Politico comes this
- European Union officials have drawn up an aggressive 173-page plan to counter both President Donald Trump's trade moves and American tech giants including Google, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook.
- According to a document obtained by POLITICO, European Commission officials are pushing their president-elect, Ursula von der Leyen, to set up a European Future Fund that would invest more than $100 billion in equity stakes in high-potential European companies.
So far, OK …. but this:
- They're also advocating for Europe to show more grit in Trump's trade war, saying the EU should slap tariffs unilaterally on the United States.