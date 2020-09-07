Reports the US is considering blacklisting China tech firm SMIC

CNBC reports that the US is mulling imposing controls on SMIC

The firm is key player in China's effort to boost its domestic semiconductor industry

Imposing export controls on SMIC would impact U.S. companies that sell chip-making technology to China manufacturers

SMIC denies its tech is being used for military purposes.





Weekend info from US media. Shares in the company in China (on the HK exchange) are under pressure due to the Sunday pieces.

