Republican Senate reports offer grim assessment on stimulus hopes

The latest

Republican appropriations committee chair Richard Shelby said his team hasn't gotten any details of a deal to consider. He said it's minutes to midnight 'and I don't see much done'.





A Washington Post report citing GOP aides is more blunt, highlighting the unlikeliness of a deal.





GOP aide: "He negotiates harder with his own side than he does with her. Folks over here are sick of it" ... Mnuchin "gives and gives and gives and gets nothing in return."

Another aide: "There are not 13 votes for this pile of crap Mnuchin is capitulating on."



You get the sense that Republicans Senators think Trump is getting desperate to get a deal so he can get a last-minute bump in the polls.