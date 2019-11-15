Retail sales, industrial production highlight the economic calendar
No Fedspeak today
After no fewer than 5 Fed officials spoke yesterday, today there is none (on the schedule at least).
So what will drive the fundamental picture today?
- US Retail sales for October, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 0.2% versus -0.3% last month. Ex auto +0.4% versus -0.1% last mont. Ex Auto and Gas +0.3% estimate versus 0.0% last month. Finally Control group, estimate +0.3% versus 0.0% last month
- US import price index for October, 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Import prices -0.2% estimate versus +0.2% last month. Import prices ex petroleum 0.0% versus -0.1% last month. Export prices MoM -0.1% versus -0.2% last month. Import prices year on year -2.2%.
- US Empire manufacturing index for November. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 6.0% vs 4.0% last month
- Canada international security transactions for September 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Last month 4.99 billion
- US industrial production for October, 9:15 AM ET/1415 GMT. Estimate -0.4% versus -0.4% last month. Capacity utilization for October 77.0% versus 77.5% last month
- US Business inventories for September. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 0.1% versus 0.0% last month
- Baker Hughes rig count for the week of November 15. 1 PM ET/1800 GMT. Last week Oil rigs 684. Total rigs 817. Gas Rigs 130
Both the Atlanta Fed and the New York Fed will release their latest estimate for 4Q GDP growth this mornign as well.