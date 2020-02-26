Risk aversion begins to creep into the market again

European stocks fall deeper into negative territory with yields also moving lower





The movement in the currencies space is more measured though, with USD/JPY still at 110.33 and the aussie and kiwi not really pushing fresh lows on the day currently. The franc is posting decent gains though with USD/CHF down to 0.9740.

Update: The DAX is now down by 2.0% - weakest level since October last year.









The DAX is now down by 1.7% as we see Treasury yields also track lower on the day, with 10-year yields now down by 2.5 bps to 1.325%. In turn, gold is pushing near 1% gains towards $1,650 as the risk mood starts to turn softer once again.